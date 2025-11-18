Disney has just dropped the live-action trailer for Moana, and while some fans are counting down the days, others are left asking the same question.

The original animated film Moana first sailed onto screens in 2016, featuring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (Maui), Auli'i Cravalho (Moana), Rachel House (Gramma Tala) and Nicole Scherzinger (Sina).

Fast forward to 2024, and Disney released the highly anticipated sequel, which went on to gross over $1 billion at the box office.

Now, the studio’s live-action adaptation of the hit film is set to arrive on 10 July 2026, produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

However, the announcement has prompted many to ask whether it is actually necessary, given the short gap between the films.

One fan quipped: "Mind you, this is a 1:1 remake of an animated Disney film that's ain't even 10 years old. AND THE SEQUEL CAME OUT LAST YEAR."

Another wrote: "Coming out with a theatrical sequel last year and a live-action remake two years later is crazy work."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "What the actual f***. Moana is less than a decade old, and y'all are already making a live-action version!? I hate this timeline we live in."

Elsewhere, critics of the minute-long teaser were equally vocal. One brutally commented: "Keep that f*** ass live action Moana when we already have an original BEAUTIFUL animated movie."

Another reiterated: "My god… I say this as someone who LOVES Moana and everyone who made it…. But this 'live-action' teaser is beyond awful and depressing."

Whether you’re excited or exasperated, it seems Moana’s next voyage is already stirring strong opinions.

