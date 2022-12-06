Molly Mae fans have expressed their sympathy after an interview clip about the realities of her pregnancy made its way across TikTok.

In the clip, the PrettyLittleThing Creative Director told Sports Direct she hinted at feeling pretty lonely when her partner Tommy Fury is away working.

She said how she'd seen others "with their husbands doing baby shopping and cute things" whilst she and Fury "literally communicate on FaceTime at this point".

When asked about her pregnancy, she confessed: "It’s been a bit of a stressful last couple of months, of course, because Tommy’s been in camp, and I’ve literally been by myself for two months, but now I should have him back for a bit – provided he doesn’t have anything coming up soon."

She continued: "I work all the time and he’s away working, and so it’s just constant. We’re never together. People have these dream pregnancies where it’s like, they’re always with their husband doing baby shopping and doing cute things, and me and Tommy literally just communicate through FaceTime at this point.

"Which is fine, but it’s what you sign up for when you are with a boxer."

People flocked to the clip in awe of her honesty, with one viewer saying: "I love That she is so real instead of faking that everything is perfect like more Instagram people do".



Another added: "I respect her for being honest".

A third commented: "I’m glad she has said this as it shows the difference between men going through pregnancy and women".

Others, however, raised their concerns, with one writing: "''Because he’s been away too much' no it’s not normal to forget your gf is 7 months pregnant with your child."

One TikToker wrote: "No sorry I feel for her. They’re in the privileged position where he can take time off and he doesn’t? Like cmon."

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old recently celebrated her baby shower with a lavish ceremony decked with white flowers and candles.









The string of Instagram photos – which racked up over a million likes – the former Love Island star penned: "I had my dream baby shower with the people I love".

Fury's mum also took to Instagram after missing the big day, writing: "You looked so beautiful today, and wish could of made it back from London in time but anyways it looked a dream. xxx".

