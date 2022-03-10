Whether it's Laurel vs Yanny or the blue and black vs white and gold dress there's one thing we can all agree on - people on the internet love a good old debate, and this recent one has certainly divided Twitter.

It began when Ryan Nixon (@NewYorkNixon) from Aukland, New Zealand inadvertently saw his innocent debate with friends turn into viral online discourse after sharing what they were going back and forth about.

In his tweet, Nixon wrote: "My mates and I are having the STUPIDEST debate... And I am here for it," before proposing the question "Do you think there are more doors or wheels in the world?"

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

To gauge what people were thinking, he added a poll to see what the general consensus was - and oh boy did people pay attention, with over 223,000 votes cast.

Team Doors were arguing that there are doors in every building and on every vehicle - so that is quite a big amount.











On the other hand, those on team wheels mentioned different objects that include multiple wheels on them (we can't forget about toy cars) which they think puts them ahead of doors.











Some were even debating what actually qualifies as a door and a wheel.



Perhaps some definitions will help - according to Oxford Languages a door is "a hinged, sliding, or revolving barrier at the entrance to a building, room, or vehicle, or in the framework of a cupboard."

Meanwhile, the same dictionary defines wheels as "a circular object that revolves on an axle and is fixed below a vehicle or other object to enable it to move easily over the ground."









While some were left completely perplexed by the question and couldn't begin to fathom an answer.













Considering the sheer amount of people who responded, the result was actually pretty close with doors receiving 46.% of the vote, while wheels won after gaining 53.6% of votes - meaning most people think there are more wheels in the world than doors.



Though it seems we'll never know for sure...

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

