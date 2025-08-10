More pets to be allowed in military accommodation as ministers cut red tape

Troops in military accommodation will face fewer obstacles to owning pets under new rules introduced this week.

Service personnel and their families have previously faced a bureaucratic process to get permission to own a pet if they live in military housing.

But from this week they will be allowed to keep up to two dogs, cats or smaller pets without needing permission, with the Ministry of Defence recognising the “vital role” they play in family life and mental wellbeing.

These new measures are a key milestone as we deliver on our consumer charter to stop the rot in military accommodation and ensure our heroes and their loved ones live in houses they can truly call home John Healey

Defence minister Al Carns said: “As a dog owner and Royal Marine who served for 24 years, much of it in service accommodation, I’m delighted to be making it easier for our dedicated personnel to own family pets.”

Other changes introduced this week will see service personnel given more freedom to personalise their accommodation and new, easier processes for their family members to run a business from their home.

The changes are part of Defence Secretary John Healey’s pledge to “stop the rot” and improve standards in service accommodation.

He said: “Our armed forces make extraordinary sacrifices to keep us safe every day.

“But for too long, military families have lived in substandard housing without basic consumer rights.

“These new measures are a key milestone as we deliver on our consumer charter to stop the rot in military accommodation and ensure our heroes and their loved ones live in houses they can truly call home.”

In April, Mr Healey announced a new “consumer charter” for service accommodation, including more reliable repairs, a named housing officer for every service family and a higher minimum standard for housing.

The Government has also brought 36,000 military homes back into public ownership in an effort to reduce costs and improve standards.