YouTuber shares terrifying glimpse below surface of 'world's most dangerous river'

A YouTuber has captured terrifying footage of what the bottom of the 'world's most dangerous river' looks like.

jack a snacks posted a video of footage in the water of The Strid, a section of the River Wharfe in Bolton Abbey, North Yorkshire, which is understood to have a '100 per cent fatality rate' of people that have fallen in.

He captured the footage using a GoPro in a waterproof case at the end of the 'world's longest selfie stick'. A torch was attached which was reinforced with a garden stake and this was all bound together with a number of cable ties.

In the video, above the water, the river seemed to be a quite peaceful, tame, narrow and pretty beautiful.

The Strid looks fairly tame from above / jack a snacks, YouTube

But as soon as the camera was lowered below the surface, a strong current was seen from the bubbles shooting by along the jagged underwater channel which forms into a narrow, rocky gorge.

The bubbles shot upwards past the camera, meaning if someone did fall in, they would be trapped as water would continually be rising above them meaning the person could not escape back to the surface.

jack a snacks captured the moment the water changes colour when looking up at the surface / jack a snacks, YouTube

The footage also showed the terrifying moment the colour from the world above changes the deeper the camera goes.

And that's not the worst part.

The YouTuber plunged the camera down a part of the river where the current was noticeably stronger than on the surface and three feet down, the number of bubbles and how quickly they moved is mind blowing.

jack a snacks described it as "chaos" and he's not wrong.

Seemingly endless bubbles rushed around continuously / jack a snacks, YouTube

As he continued to film, he said he was constantly fighting the current to stop it wrestling the camera from his hands.

He then filmed in a different part of the river and captured the moment a bank disappears and all that can be seen is darkness, meaning there is nothing but an incredibly deep pool of water that people would have been pulled down into.

This was reaffirmed when he captured a 'cliff edge'.

Spooky stuff.

