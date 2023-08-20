MrBeast breaks yet another record with worldwide challenge video

MrBeast has done it again, with another record-breaking challenge that's racked up tens of millions of views in less than 24 hours.

On Saturday (19 August), the popular YouTuber, real name Jimmy Donaldson, uploaded an exciting challenge that saw every country in the world go head-to-head for $250,000 (£196,300).

The video was an instant hit with his 177 million subscribers, having racked up 48 million views in 17 hours at the time of writing. The numbers continue to soar by the second.

MrBeast's latest challenge sees one person from each country take on his version of the Olympics.

All participants were flown out to America, before battling it out in five different rounds of activities including gymnastics, archery and fencing.

Countries were eliminated throughout the challenge, with just 47 making it to the third round. The last standing won the cash prize.





Every Country On Earth Fights For $250,000! www.youtube.com





This isn't the first time the online sensation has broken records after his Squid Game challenge in 2021 and his 'lost at sea' experiment.

MrBeast previously acknowledged his achievement when he broke the world record for the most views in 24 hours for a non-music video, with 46 million.

Speaking about his famed 'Stranded at Sea' video from August 6, MrBeast said: "New video broke the world record for most views in 24 hours on a non music video! I’m living the life I would dream of every night when I was 13.. I love all of you and thank you so much for watching our videos!!! I’ll never take you all for granted."

