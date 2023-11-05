MrBeast thinks his latest video will get him cancelled

MrBeast has a fair number of critics, from allegations of a toxic work environment, controversy over exploitation and using philanthropy for clicks and to boost his brand.

Now, MrBeast - real name James Donaldson - is preempting the criticism.

Donaldson wrote on Twitter/X, less than an hour after uploading his latest video: "I already know I'm gonna get canceled because I uploaded a video helping people, and to be 100% clear, I don't care. I'm always going to use my channel to help people and try to inspire my audience to do the same."

The video in question is titled "I built 100 Wells in Africa" and already has over 33 million views in less than 23 hours.

The video directs viewers to a donation page for Donaldson's charity Beast Philanthropy.

The donation page states: "Clean water is something EVERYONE needs to survive.

"Beast Philanthropy is committed to making this valuable resource accessible to more communities around the world, by funding and building water wells that will provide clean and safe drinking water to tens of thousands of people across the globe."

Since the release of the video, people have their reasons for criticising the video, although perhaps Donaldson claiming to be "cancelled" is a stretch.

One viewer wrote that they would rather Donaldson "didn't make 90% of the runtime shots of Kenyan children treating you like you're god while doing the bare minimum to address issues surrounding why they need wells in the first place."

Another called Donaldson's behaviour "weird" for wanting "something in return" for his seemingly good deeds:

More criticism came from Donaldson's need to film and exploit those in the videos he's 'helping':









Despite the valid criticism expected to occur towards someone with over 200 million subscribers on YouTube, Donaldson's critics said they weren't "cancelling" him. And that his belief he is getting cancelled highlights the victim complex he seems to have:



So, MrBeast has received criticism, yes. But cancellation? Far from it.



