MrBeast's new video sees him give hearing aids to 1,000 deaf people

MrBeast has done it again.

Just months after giving sight back to 1,000 blind people, MrBeast - real name Jimmy Donaldson - has now helped 1,000 people to hear through hearing aids.

His latest video, which he had claimed earlier in the week was had taken more than 'six months' to edit and would 'change YouTube,' MrBeast has done his latest stint of philanthropy work.

In the six-minute video, MrBeast claims that he and his team spent $3 million getting the latest technology to help the deaf people that he featured in the clip, who come from a variety of backgrounds and different age groups.

Not only does MrBeast provide hearing aids, but he also gives away shed loads of cash and even hands a few extra gifts as well, such as a jet ski and Taylor Swift tickets.

MrBeast's project isn't exclusive to the United States either but also Mexico, Guatemala, Brazil, South Africa, Kenya, Malawi, Indonesia and India. He also adds that his team will donate £100k to sign language services in the aforementioned countries.

1,000 Deaf People Hear For The First Time www.youtube.com





Many have been quick to praise Donaldson for his latest video and the positive message that he is trying to spread.

In the comments, one fan wrote: "Can we just appreciate what he is doing I'm sure a lot of people would want to change the world but Jimmy is actually changing it huge respect"

Another said: "Went from filming challenges outside your home with your friends to helping thousands of people across the globe. That’s just incredible!"

A third added: "From the bottom of my heart, thank you for continuing to shine light in this world no matter what battles come your way."

