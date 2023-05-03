MrBeast says he's just hours from releasing his biggest stunt yet

MrBeast isn’t the world’s biggest YouTube star for nothing.

The legendary content creator, real name Jimmy Donaldson, is known for his elaborate stunts – helping 1,000 blind people to see and spending 24 hours in a block of ice, to name but two.

And now, the 24-year-old, is about to release a new video which looks set to blow his other exploits out of the water.

On Monday, the philanthropist announced on Twitter: “Almost 4,000 hours (that’s six months) of editing has gone into my next video.. brand new style, can’t wait for all of you to see it Saturday.”

He added: “We also spent months setting it up, weeks filming, and millions of dollars on it. I went all out tbh.”

For MrBeast to say he’s gone “all out” on something, you know it’s going to be special.

Inevitably, his tweet prompted a flood of comments from fans eager to speculate on what the new outing would entail.

“He’s going to blow up the moon with adhd editing style,” one suggested, to which the YouTuber replied: “It’s the opposite, better storytelling and pacing.”

“Hopefully it's from the same editing direction as the philanthropy videos!” wrote another follower.

“It is,” he responded. “This is gonna change YouTube. Best video ever.”

His announcement seemed to fuel the hype around his already record-breaking channel, boosting his number of subscribers to a whopping 150 million.

Also, if the release does go ahead as promised on Saturday, we can’t help but question his timing.

Depending on the hour it goes out, it could clash head-on with the King’s coronation celebrations.

And maybe that wasn’t a factor in the prankster’s decision – he’s American, so it’s possible he didn’t really think about it.

But it could also be a deliberate move to prove he’s bigger and more influential than royalty.

He's already King of YouTube, after all.

