MrBeast suffers injury during Sidemen charity football after iShowSpeed tackle

The Sidemen football match returned over the weekend and each one of the players involved gave their all – with some even putting their bodies on the line for the cause.

In fact, MrBeast has revealed that he suffered a knock thanks to an over-exuberant tackle from iShowSpeed during the opening moments of the game.

It came as YouTube supergroup The Sidemen secured their third successive win in their latest charity match on Saturday (September 9), with a final score of 8-5 against the YouTube All-Stars at the London Stadium.

Sidemen FC were joined by the likes of MrBeast, real name Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, who revealed that he was suffering the day after the game from a blow to the knee.

The first few minutes of the game saw iShowSpeed fly into a tackle with MrBeast, which saw him collide with the YouTuber’s knee.

MrBeast was able to brush off the tackle with the 18-year-old, getting up and hobbling off the challenge before continuing.

He was still suffering the next day, though. MrBeast posted a clip of the tackle on Twitter and wrote: “Not gonna lie it’s the next day and I went to stand up and my right knee was throbbing lol.”

He wasn’t the only one suffering the next day, either.

YouTube Allstars’ Jacksepticeye also said he was feeling the impact of the game - not because of any bad challenges, but just because of his age.

“I can’t move my legs this morning,” the content creator tweeted, and after MrBeast responded “same”, he added: “At least you got tackled! I’m just old.”

KSI was placed in goal to avoid an injury ahead of his match against Tommy Fury next month during the match, and unfortunately, it was Theo Baker - who had hip surgery last year - who was taken off in a stretcher after sustaining an injury in the first half-hour.

