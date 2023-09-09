YouTuber Olajide "KSI" Olatunji has revealed why he is in goal at this year's charity match, ahead of Sidemen FC taking on the YouTube All-Stars for their fifth charity match on Saturday.

In a pre-match interview at London Stadium, the boxer explained the move was in relation to his upcoming bout against ex-Love Island contestant Tommy Fury in Manchester next month.

"Obviously I've got a fight, October 14, against Tommy Fury, so we thought I'd have a higher chance of not getting injured in goal.

"It's been a while since I've been in goal, and it's not easy. I remember I would make fun of all these goalkeepers letting goals in, but now I'm one of them... I may have bitten off more than I can chew," he said.

It follows a previous tweet from KSI in which he called upon streamer IShowSpeed not to "slide tackle" him because of his upcoming match.

The seven-person strong YouTube group known as the Sidemen have put on five charity matches since 2016, with the past four matches seeing three wins for Sidemen FC and one win for the YouTube All-Stars.

