MrBeast reveals 'scary' moment he was invited onto the Titanic sub

American YouTuber MrBeast has opened up about how he was almost a passenger on the ill-fated Titan submarine after being invited onboard by OceanGate.

The Titan submarine went missing on 18 June after it lost communication with the ship on top of the water during its descent to see the wreckage of the Titanic on the sea floor.

On 22 June, the US Coast Guard announced it had found debris from the submarine and concluded it had suffered a “catastrophic implosion”, killing all five passengers onboard.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has revealed how he could have been one of them, explaining that he was offered the opportunity to go in it.

In a tweet, MrBeast shared the invitation he received and wrote: “I was invited earlier this month to ride the Titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it.”

The invitation read: “I’m going to the Titanic in a submarine late this month. The team would be stoked to have you along.”

MrBeast clarified with those suggesting that he had sent himself the message that the text message screenshot was sent by his friend.

He explained: "My friend sent me the screenshot of when he invited me. Didn’t think to scroll up and screenshot our old texts myself."

It is unclear who the invitation came from, but onboard the submarine was OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, British-Pakistani multimillionaire Shahzada Dawood, his teenage son Suleman and French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Despite the 25-year-old declining the invitation, few would have been surprised had the influencer taken it up since he has become well-known for completing daring challenges alongside his philanthropic work.

In 2022, MrBeast and several of his friends travelled to Antarctica to attempt to survive 50 hours in the freezing temperature.

