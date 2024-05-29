MrBeast expresses 'racism' concerns over T-Series YouTube subscriber war

Popular YouTube star MrBeast has expressed concerns in the race to become the most subscribed channel online.

MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, is set to go head-to-head with T-Series, an Indian YouTube channel boasting 266 million subscribers. The channel currently holds the title for the most subscribers on the platform. MrBeast currently has 262 million.

Speaking with Jon Youshaei on 28 May, the YouTube star said he helped PewDiePie compete with T-Series in 2018 but didn't like some of the fallout.

"It got a little ‘this country versus that country.’ I don’t think Felix took it there, but it even got a little racist in the subwar before. So, I’m very cognisant of it, which is why I’m not leaning into it too hard," he shared.



He went on to express his concerns that viewers and fans may turn it into an "India vs America" debate.

"I just want to be the most subscribed to channel. Yes, I have a lot of people helping me, but at the end of the day, I started this channel. I live and breathe this. I am a creator," he said.

"I do think it’s nice, a bit of symbolism that a creator is the most subscribed-to channel. Not knocking on [T-Series], but they are a corporation with probably a thousand times more employees than me."



MrBeast made it clear that he wouldn't stand for any racism towards T-Series or the fans.

"We gotta draw a line in the sand. I need to make it clear, I love India. I have fans in India. You guys are awesome. It has nothing to do with that. A lot of idiots will just start tweeting ‘India sucks! Go crush them, Jimmy!’ And I’m like, ‘Okay?’ That’s where a lot of my audience is, but okay."

