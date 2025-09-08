VMAs 2025: 7 unforgettable moments that stole the show

The MTV VMAs 2025 have wrapped, but the internet is still buzzing with the emotional and unforgettable moments that defined the night.

Hosted at New York’s UBS Arena on Sunday (17 September), this year’s show delivered everything from millennial nostalgia and tear-jerking tributes to viral-worthy performances and big wins.

Here’s a look back at the standout moments everyone can't stop talking about.

Ozzy Osbourne tribute

The night’s most emotional moment came with a powerful tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away in July at the age of 76.

Rock legends Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith joined forces with YUNGBLUD and guitar virtuoso Nuno Bettencourt, delivering a fiery performance that celebrated Osbourne’s legacy.

Doja Cat eats her lipstick

Never one to shy away from a viral moment, Doja Cat stunned the crowd when she casually touched up her bold lip colour, then took everyone by surprise by chomping straight into the lipstick itself. She later told a reporter it tasted "delicious".

Sabrina Carpenter for trans rights

Sabrina Carpenter used her VMAs stage to make both a musical and political statement, performing her new single 'Tears' from Man’s Best Friend.

Joined by RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Denali, Willam, Symone, Laganja Estranja, and Lexi Love, she turned the performance into a powerful moment of advocacy.

As the song built, dancers and queens lifted signs in support of trans rights, drawing applause and making the set one of the night’s most memorable highlights.

Katseye's first win

It was a milestone night for rising girl group Katseye, who scored their very first Moon Person at the 2025 VMAs.

The group took home Push Performance of the Year for their breakout hit 'Touch'.

Lady Gaga rushes off for her New York gig

Lady Gaga proved she can do it all in one night – winning four VMAs, including Artist of the Year, before making a quick exit to headline her Mayhem Ball tour stop at Madison Square Garden.

"I wish I could stay and watch all these amazing performances but I have to go back to Madison Square Garden," she shared with the audience. "Love you. Thank you."

Mariah Carey's Video Vanguard Award

Mariah Carey finally claimed the MTV Video Vanguard Award, presented by Ariana Grande, after more than three decades of pop dominance.

Before her speech, she stunned with a medley of 'Dreamlover,' 'Heartbreaker,' 'Obsessed,' 'Like That,' and 'We Belong Together,' dazzling in a gold sequined suit alongside a troupe of dancers.

Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter's full circle moment

Years after Sabrina Carpenter opened for Ariana Grande on the Dangerous Woman Tour, the two were finally photographed together backstage at the VMAs. The snap instantly went viral, with fans celebrating the long-awaited "full circle moment."

