Wedding make-up artist claims she saw groom being breastfed by his mother

A wedding planner has gone viral after claiming a staff member witnessed a groom being breastfed by his mother on the morning of his big day.

During an episode of the podcast The Unfiltered Bride, Georgie Mitchell recalled the bizarre tale with co-host Beth Smith.

While she disclaimed it wasn't her who saw the man, she shared the alleged details on behalf of one of the make-up artists, Jenny.

"Jenny says to me, ‘I did a wedding the other day and you’ll never guess what happened,'" Georgie said in a since-deleted TikTok segment from the show. "The bride needed to go to the toilet just before the ceremony. She walked into the toilet, and what she saw was enough to end a wedding."

In the ep, Georgie told Beth to hazard a guess, leading to theories of drug-taking or infidelity.

"Worse," Georgie hit back, "He was being breastfed by his mom."

Beth was understandably stunned by the revelation, saying: "Sorry, what? Why is his mom still producing milk?"

"She’s obviously been doing it continuously," Georgie responded before asking her pal whether she would still go through with the wedding.

"Would you call off the wedding? Everyone is in the room waiting. You definitely wouldn’t kiss when they say, ‘You can kiss the groom,'" she joked, before bursting into laughter.

Despite the original TikTok being deleted, the Unfiltered Bride page doubled down on the alleged story, writing: "When loads of trolls comment on your video saying you've stolen the story, even though it did actually happen, but they ended up making the story go even more viral with all their comments, and now it's in the news. lol [sic]".

When asked why they removed the video, the hosts responded: "It's just getting verified."

