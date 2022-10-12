A TikTok mum says she woke up to hate comments after sharing her breastfeeding journey with her 2-year-old son.

A_mothers_tale known as Emma posted a video showing the difficulty in weaning her toddler son off breastfeeding.

In the video, the little boy pulls up his mum's shirt in the hopes of breastfeeding and falls disappointed when she refuses.

The video racked up over two million views and 3k comments where many people judged the mum for continuing to breastfeed her son after infancy.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Lordy bee if mine were old enough to do that I would be mortified. Breastfed 4 and thank god they weren’t old enough to remember let alone violate me," a comment wrote.

"Did he put down his beer for that milk?" Another person commented.

"You go to school with him today?" A commenter said.

In a follow-up video, Emma condemned the rude remarks from commenters and asked people to "normalise natural term breastfeeding".

"The judgment was/is shocking," the mum wrote.

Breastfeeding in public and openly sharing experiences has become a controversial topic on social media in recent years.

@a_mothers_tale You do you mama! But its 2022 let’s educate ourselves & NORMALISE natural term breastfeeding!!! #normalisebreastfeeding #extendedbreastfeeding #naturaltermweaning #breastfeeding

According to the UK government, doctors recommend exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of a child's life - if the mum is able and wants to.



Beyond the six-month mark, doctors recommend breastfeeding as it help boost a child's immune system, helps with digestion of solid foods.

Luckily, other mum's came to the support of Emma by extending their well-wishes and sharing similar experiences.

"I still nursing my 3 year old and I get weird looks ALL the time. Brush it off momma. you are doing great!" One person wrote.

"I breastfed my son for over two years! Best decision I ever made!" Another person said.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.