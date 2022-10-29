Swimming teacher shares ridiculous encounter with nightmare mother

Depending on your outlook, the internet is either a marvellous innovation or a total disaster for the human race.

There’s no denying it often brings out both the best, but also the worst, traits in humanity. Nothing quite summarises this like the Reddit "subthread" ChoosingBeggars, where freeloaders who take others for a ride are outed and shamed.

One of the most alarming incidences alleged on the website concern a generous swimming teacher and a mother who wasn’t so kind.

The swimming teacher took to Reddit to share a particularly tense exchange with a mum who didn’t show any gratitude for free swimming lessons. Not only this, but she demanded that her son get free private lessons to fit her schedule.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The post which was shared in 2018 on the r/ChoosingBeggars subreddit begins by saying: "I teach swimming to kids for free even though I was offered money. Mombie demands that I have to teach her son exclusively. And to give her the money offered as I don't need it."

Read the entire exchange below (warning, it includes bad language):





The pair begin by agreeing that the teacher does indeed teach swimming and that they are free. So far so good.

However, things soon derail when the mother accuses the teacher of being rude because she didn't respond straight away. Things then get worse when she's informed that lessons aren't available to her son that day for numerous reasons.

After a seemingly neverending back and forth the final message from the teacher sees her tell the mother that she can't "swim daily. If I go swimming today, it will be at least 2 days before I swim again. And I'm not gonna teach exclusively."

The mother then goes on a huge rant where she calls the mother "privileged" and a "selfish bitch." Yikes!