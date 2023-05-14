Mum furious after daughter is rejected from school choir - but no-one takes her side

A mother was left fuming after her daughter was rejected for her school choir.

Writing on Mumsnet, the mother said the choir was "harsh" and that children should be allowed to participate regardless of their ability.

She explained her daughter told her she was "sad about how she is a bad singer and she doesn't want to see her music teacher as she is too embarrassed" after an unsuccessful audition with the choir.

"I do think rejecting a year 7 into something they are interested in trying is harsh, especially when it's hard enough for year 7s," she added.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"When kids are all singing in a group they do sound the same anyway! Obviously maybe solos could be kept for the particularly talented but I'm honestly just a bit sad and even annoyed," she said.

But responding in the comments, people didn't exactly sympathise with the mother.

"Auditions are to pick the best singers," one said. "Sorry but it's a life lesson. She can't be good at everything."

Another wrote: "Rejection is a part of life, and it's a very valuable lesson. We can't always get what we want because we want it.

"This is when we learn to accept defeat or decide to try again. Your daughter could take vocal lessons or practice on her own until auditions come around again."

And a third said: "Of course you can’t be in a choir if you can’t sing."

Mumsnet mums can be pretty blunt...

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.