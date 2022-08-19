A woman received a creepy call in the middle of the night from a "lost child" and it is very eerie.

Posting on Mumsnet, the woman's daughter said her mother received the call at "around 3am" from a boy saying he was "lost" in a "local wooded area" and needed help.

She added: "Apparently they didn’t sound scared and were very matter of fact about it but my mum was really worried about a child being lost and alone in the middle of the night and says against her better judgment she would have left to look for them had her car not been in for repairs.

Instead, she said: "Why didn’t you phone your mum and dad or the police? How did you get my number? I think it’d be better to call the police to come and help look for you," prompting the child to hang up.

The woman said her mum then rang the police who went into the wood to find that no-one was there.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"The police came back to my mum's after checking and asked if anyone would play a prank on her," she added. "If she’d fallen out with anyone recently or if anyone would have a reason to make a phone call like that. My mum couldn’t think of anyone/or any reason.

"They tried to call 1471 and trace the number but it was withheld. Also the weird thing is my mums number is ex-directory so unless they dialled a random number they would have had to know it.

"My mum doesn’t seemed to phased by it and has written it off as a prank call but I can’t help being very creeped out by it. I think someone was either trying to lure her down the woods or was checking if she was home."

Responding to the story, people were equally creeped out.

"That sounds like a a scam call, very worrying," one said. "It could be a prank too I suppose but I would tell your mum to never, ever go somewhere alone on the back of something like this."

"Well it’s certainly unusual and I would be unnerved by it too," another said.

And a third said: "That is so creepy! Sounds like a horrible and not so funny prank! Nasty!"

Very weird indeed.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

