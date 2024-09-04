Nadhim Zahawi sparks backlash after posting image of homeless person in Mayfair

Former Chancellor and Conservative MP Nadhim Zahawi has defended himself after sparking a huge backlash on social media after posting an image of a person sleeping rough on the streets of Mayfair.

Zahawi retired from politics after the general election earlier this year having briefly served as Chancellor under Liz Truss and Chair of the Conservative Party.

Having made headlines for being dismissed from the latter role in January 2023 for a number of breaches of the Ministerial Code following a report from an Independent Adviser, he's back in them again for a controversial X / Twitter post.

On September 3, Zahawi posted a photo of a rough sleeper with the caption: "This is now in Mayfair, just walked passed [sic]. What is going on ⁦@MayorofLondon⁩ this can't be right. "

The post has sparked a backlash online; among those to call him out was Deborah Meaden who seemingly said what a lot of people were thinking.

She said: "Surely not MAYFAIR I mean, what a nerve... and how deeply upsetting for the wealthy residents.. surely they could go and be homeless somewhere else (sarcasm emoji). Just out of interest did you help them?"

At the time of writing, Zahawi has not responded to Meaden directly but did say in reply to another Tweet: "I was just pointing out where the tragic human is, if I was walking in Victoria o [sic] would have said so, as I do regularly."

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain on September 4, Zahawi defended the post when asked if he thought the post was "tone deaf" by host Susanna Reid.

He replied: "I was just trying to point out where it was to get people to hopefully help."

This was after social media was awash with comments calling out the post.

One social media user quoted the Tweet and said: "Nadhim Zahawi the multi-millionaire who claimed £6,000 a year from the tax payer to pay for the electricity to run the stables at his £1 million second home, the highest energy claim in Parliament. He also voted against free school meals."

Another made a similar comment: "Can only assume that this Tweet is referring to the fact that it is now spilling into the lives and landscapes of the super-rich, making it harder for them all to pretend it isn't a problem."

One questioned why Zahawi didn't stop to help.

Another sarcastically commented: "Very glad you helped him, rather than just taking a photo without permission, walking 'passed' [sic], and declaring it's someone else's problem. People like you are the glue of our society."

One said: "Now it impacts the multi-millionaires you suddenly pipe up."

And another simply described the Tweet as "shameful" and "appalling".

