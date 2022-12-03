The National Rail had a mic-drop response to a "complaint" that Sir Paul McCartney stole their seat on the train.

The account, No Context Brits – famed for its British sarcasm, irony and humour – took to the platform with an image of the former Beatles member sitting on the train.

The viral tweet read: "Hello, @nationalrailenq. This man is sitting in my reserved seat and refuses to move, saying he has a ticket to ride. Please investigate."

It didn't take long for the British network to hit back with a witty response, referencing one of The Beatles' well-known songs, 'Ticket to Ride', which sings: "She's got a ticket to ride but she don't care".

"We investigated your below query," they penned, before adding: "the person in question has made it very clear that he don't care."

Twitter had a field day with the hilarious response which amassed thousands of retweets, likes and responses. Inevitably, a string of puns followed...

"Was this Yesterday?" One joked while another humoured: "I think they should just Let It be".

"Weird," a third penned. "He can also use his Yellow Submarine."

"Is he on a Day Tripper ticket? I am sure We Can Work It Out," another tweeted.

The image in question first surfaced in 2017, when starstruck passengers had to take a double look at McCartney. He was said to be travelling from London to Hastings in the small First Class carriage – with no security in sight.



Fellow passengers said the singer-songwriter whipped out his old-school Nokia mobile phone before reading the paper. They also said he was happy to speak to fans along the journey.

A passerby told SWNS at the time: "He was on his own without any bodyguards or staff,

"Only a few people stopped to say hello and that it was nice to see him. He didn't want photos, but he was very polite and happy to chat, talking about a new album he has coming out."





