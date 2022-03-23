Michael Spicer has parodied people who complain that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been "ungrateful" since being freed from her six year imprisonment in Iran.

The comedian played both a man calling the BBC to complain about the coverage of Zaghari-Ratcliffe's plight and a BBC staffer responding to him.

This comes after a small section of people felt that Zaghari-Ratcliffe should have shown more gratitude to the British government after they finally paid a £400m debt dating back to the 1970s.

Spicer's character said: "BBC? Yeah, I want to complain about your coverage of the freed hostage?

"She wasn't grateful enough. If you are going to be let into this country.. let back into this country then you need to show a little bit of gratitude to the people who let you come over here.

"Come back over here," the BBC character interjected.

"Come back over here, okay, it's nothing to do with race, okay, it's nothing to do with race, alright? I just think that these people need to show a bit more appreciation.

"These people?" the 'BBC' interrupted again.

"These hostages need to show a bit more appreciation when they come over here," he continued.

During the press conference, her husband Richard thanked the government, which led Zaghari-Ratcliffe to respond: "I do not really agree with him on that level.



"That is unprecedented given the politics of the UK. I love you, Richard, respect whatever you believe, but I was told many, many times that: 'Oh we're going to get you home.'

"That never happened."

Since then she has been criticised by people on social media and even this former Tory MEP.

In his video, Spicer continued to imply those who have criticised Zaghari-Ratcliffe have racist motivations.

"And why does she look so healthy by the way? Hostages are supposed to be malnourished and upset, she was glowing and articulate. How do we know she wasn't just sunning herself for six years having a jolly? They're shifty these lot, that's the problem.



"These lot?" the BBC character questioned.

"These hostages. I just think you've to do things in a more British way when you come over here."

And after he was corrected once more he said: "Can you stop correcting me please, it's so annoying.

"I'm sorry this line is really racist - can I call you back?" the operator said before ending the call.

Take a look at the sketch here:

