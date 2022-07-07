Awkward interactions with neighbours are certainly not uncommon, but this tops them all.

Taking to TikTok, Amber (@ambs.odon) was left mortified when an angry neighbour left a note slamming her loud bedroom antics. She shared her horror with the platform, leaving 1.2 million viewers with second-hand embarrassment.

"It’s official, I can never leave my house again," Amber wrote before revealing the critical note handwritten on a crumpled piece of paper.

"If your [sic] going to have animal sex during the middle of the day, please close your bloody windows!!" It read – and in true British style, they signed off the request with, "Ta".

Many people found the ordeal quite amusing, with one accusing the neighbour of being jealous, saying: "Why are they peeping through your windows for? Must be jel."

Another witty TikToker added: "Would she have preferred you do it in the middle of the night?"

Meanwhile, Amber's viral clip opened the comments up to some of the TikTokers' own wild sexual encounters. And they did not hold back.



"My neighbour called police on us once," one alleged. "It was so embarrassing, they thought that I’m being murdered because of how I screamed."

"Happened to us in like three different homes… I always tell them to close their own windows," wrote a second, while one added they can no longer order food from their favourite takeaway "because the delivery driver saw us once."

The grammar police were also out in full force, with many comments highlighting the misspelling of "you're".

One suggested to "Throw a note back with ‘*you’re’ on it," while another mirrored the idea and said to change in red pen and "ask them to resubmit."

