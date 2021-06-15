Man unveils genius hack for trolling noisy neighbours in viral TikTok

A man has shared his own unique way of dealing with noisy neighbours, and TikTok is in awe.

Comedian Matt O’Brien posted a video to the platform explaining how he had been plagued by loud music from the flat above.

But rather than bang on the walls or leave an angry note to voice his disapproval, O’Brien decided to take a more artistic approach.

“I found a way to connect to my neighbours’ Bluetooth speaker,” he wrote alongside his clip, followed by the hashtags #loud, #neighbor, to clarify what he was dealing with.

The video begins with a caption reading: “I made a song to play over my neighbors’ Bluetooth speaker when they’re being too loud.”

The camera then pans in on the ceiling of his apartment, through which hip-hop music can be heard blasting.

It then cuts to O’Brien’s computer and shows him clicking on an audio file labelled ‘Neighbor Song’.

The track then begins playing the tune of ‘In the Hall of the Mountain King’, except that it’s now been overlaid with a man’s voice (O’Brien) singing.

The lyrics are simple and undeniably catchy: “Turn your f***ing music down, music down, music down. Turn your f***ing music down, your music’s f***ing loud.”

After playing the tune once for the benefit of his viewers, he then connects to his neighbour’s speaker via Bluetooth.

The music from the home above suddenly cuts and is replaced with the muffled sound of ‘Neighbor Song’.

Mission accomplished.

O’Brien’s video has become a viral hit, racking up more than 11.9 million views and 3.5 million likes on TikTok alone, as users shared their assessment of the ploy.

“OH MY GOD I NEED THIS FOR MY NEIGHBORS,” one commented.

“We need it on Spotify asap,” said another.

“It’s funny because I can hear my neighbors’ music right now,” a third wrote.

While a fourth pleaded: “Please make this a sound or something to play for my neighbors when they wake my five-month-old up.”

However, others were less impressed by O’Brien’s tactics, with one TikToker implying they were a breach of his neighbours’ privacy:

“This is why you should always set a password on any wireless device if possible,” they commented.

Another suggested the issue of noisy neighbours was an inevitable part of life in an apartment block, writing: “This is why we always found houses to rent and not apartments, even if they were in bad condition. I would be the loud neighbour: kids, dogs, music…”

A third suggested O’Brien could have taken a more courteous approach, saying: “See, you could just ask nicely and be like, ‘hey, I don’t like the loud music, could you not blast at these times or blah blah’. It’s simple kindness.”

And another hit out at both O’Brien and his supporters, asking: “Why do y’all have a problem with music? Bunch of Karens tbh.”

All we can say is, that song will remain firmly in our head for the rest of the day.