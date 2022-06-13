A woman has been left in despair after revealing how her neighbours’ five dogs are outside all day and bark continuously in the garden.

Far from a neighbour who would lend a cup of sugar, the woman explain in a post on Mumsnet that her neighbour’s pet dogs bark constantly and it gets worse when she goes out into her own garden, according to the Mirror.

In the post, the anonymous woman explained that she had spoken to her neighbours on multiple occasions about the “massive impact” the barking was having on her and said she had even written them a letter explaining this.

She claimed the barking had left her mental health “shot”, that she was experiencing panic attacks and was left having to take anti-depressants.

The desperate woman wrote: “I haven't eaten properly in about a week, I have a panic attack whenever I hear them barking.

“I'm actually moving into an Airbnb tomorrow because I can't be in our house anymore.”

She continued, saying: “At the moment, the solution we're looking at is for me to literally move out and just come home to cook meals and spend a couple of hours with DS [dear son] each evening. Which is just ridiculous. Help?”

The woman’s post received comments from other Mumsnet users who provided their suggestions on how to handle the horrible situation.

One person wrote: “Unfortunately, I would say (from experience) your only option is to move.

“Also from experience, I would say council involvement will be a useless waste of your time and mental energy. We moved and it was definitely the right thing to do for us.”

Another commented: “If the dogs' behaviour is continuing, speak to your local dog warden, or your local councillor.

“Our dog warden jumps on that pretty quickly so you may get support. If the issue has stopped and it is purely your anxiety which makes you want to move, consider CBT or counselling to help you get past this.

“Moving out seems drastic and not really addressing the problem - it could go on indefinitely. Hope you feel better.”

