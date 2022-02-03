Sometimes you've got to make the most out of what you've got, especially when it comes to living spaces in the Big Apple and that's exactly what one New Yorker did with her 300 square foot apartment.

TikToker Tiffany Payne (@tpayne0) recorded a snippet of the space she was working with as she panned around the empty apartment. In overlay text: "My 300 sq ft NYC apartment before."

Although the place boasted a wooden floor and a crisp paint job, it was clear that the layout was restrictive - a small square space for her living area and bedroom joined onto a narrow kitchen.

Though with the right furniture, the space could work, as Payne then showed a different clip showing how she's put her interior stamp on the place.

For the text overlay, she wrote "After" as she gave a tour of her fully furnished apartment which perfectly managed to make of most out the space, with a large cabinet and TV on the right wall followed by a desk and behind that a double bed (with a cute cat rest on top of it) next to the two windows.

As Payne panned round to reveal more of her place, she showed the small sofa and dining table with various prints framed above it facing opposite the TV, as the narrow part connecting the kitchen to the apartment showed that Payne was making use of the kitchen.

Talk about a complete makeover...

Since sharing her apartment transformation, Payne's video has received 2m views, 220,000 likes, along with dozens of comments from people commending her for making excellent usage out of the limited space.

One person wrote: "U made this look better than my 1000 sq ft home."

"Awe that's beautiful, u turned a place into a vibe. a house into a home," another person said.

Someone else added: "So cute you did a great job utilizing the space!"

"Excellent use of space," a fourth person replied, along with an applause emoji.

A fifth person also noted: "How do people do this I wish I had an eye for it."



