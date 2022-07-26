People are a little concerned for the New York Times, after they published a headline saying 'cannibalism has a time and place' - and it might be now.

On Saturday, a piece in the newspaper analyzed the rise in cannibalism in movies, TV shows, and books. Citing examples like Bones And All, an upcoming film starring Timothée Chalamet, Yellowjackets on Showtime, Fresh on Hulu, and more.

However the "cannibalism has a time and place" line seemingly captured the attention of readers more so than the actual content of the article as many expressed concern over the normalization of cannibalism online.

"Um, y'all okay @nytimes? I know the past couple years have been rough, but this seems.... extreme? Maybe try some self care first, idk." Ryan tweeted in response to the article



"Preparing us for mass food shortages then?" a Twitter user asked.



Some accused New York Times of using a dramatic sentence regarding the taboo topic to get people to read their articles. Especially given the article does not endorse cannibalism. But if anything, the NYT team knows their strengths.

With over 13k quote tweets, 10k responses, and 4k likes - it seems the people are interested to know what's up with cannibalism.

The article, written by Alex Beggs, cites historical examples of cannibalism in fiction like the Odyssey, The Silence of the Lambs, and The Bluest Eye.

No sane person engages with cannibalism and because we reject taking it seriously as a society, seeing it in fiction feels like a safe arms-length distance for people to learn more about it.



That being said, we're not too sure there is ever a time or place for cannibalism - but go off NYT.

