New York may be recovering from an epic snowstorm at the moment, but one New Yorker's chilled-out attitude about the extreme weather has particularly tickled the internet.
The "historic" blizzard hit the East Coast of the US triggered a state of emergency in New York.
Reporter Zhane Caldwell from News 12 The Bronx braved the elements to deliver a report from the snowstorm and while most people were following advice to stay inside, she managed to track down one person to chat to while the snow continued to fall.
"It is literally freezing outside and all day we've been telling people just to stay indoors. But of course, some people still feel the need to come out, adventure out here.
"So we found my friend, Donnell," Caldwell said as Donnell stopped looking in the distance with a hot beverage in hand and turned to talk to the presenter - but not before he gave a look at the camera and raise his cup in a toast.
BLIZZARD OF '22: Weathering the storm with \u201c#Brooklyn\u2019s Finest\u201d (via News 12's @ZhaneCaldwell)pic.twitter.com/IKCZv69MuE— News 12 New York (@News 12 New York) 1643559681
When asked what brought him here in these extreme conditions, Donnell replied: "I'm just loving the snow, I'm from New York City this ain't nothing to me, you know Brooklyn's finest I'm here baby - I love it, I love it. I feel good."
"I see you had to come get your cup of coffee," Caldwell replied, as Donnell took a sip out of his cup and toasted to the camera once again.
"Oh my God it's good, had to," Donnell answered.
Caldwell couldn't help but notice that New York native wasn't wearing any gloves, which Donnell put down to being "born and raised in New York City."
"This ain't nothing," he added before sharing his thoughts on the current snowstorm sweeping across the East Coast.
"But it's gonna get worse, so I will advise y'all to stay at home and stay safe."
So where was Donnell heading to in the middle of a blizzard?
Work is the answer - now that's some serious dedication to his job.
"I really went for my job but it looks like they might not be opening but for the meantime imma just chill."
One viewer (@SkipMade) was clearly amused by Donnell's comments and laid-back attitude so shared the clip to Twitter and wrote: "Lmao I love my New Yorkers," and the post garnered over 55,000 likes and nearly 9,000 retweets.
Of course, people loved Donnell's relaxed energy despite his chaotic snowy surroundings.
They also found it hilarious that he had his coat open to display his outfit and were amused at the irony of him warning people to stay safe and stay indoors.
Starbucks caramel macchiato is $4.45 but leaving the Goose unzipped so u could see the tech? Pricelesshttps://twitter.com/skipmade/status/1487477103398432776\u00a0\u2026— auntie majic (@auntie majic) 1643493052
obsessed with his energy. from talking to other new yorkers like they dont live here to advising the audience to stay home like hes the mayor. kinghttps://twitter.com/skipmade/status/1487477103398432776\u00a0\u2026— caca (@caca) 1643585668
He tried to go to WORK? He gotta be the best employee on Earth rnhttps://twitter.com/SkipMade/status/1487477103398432776\u00a0\u2026— yon \ud83d\udc95 (@yon \ud83d\udc95) 1643571379
People from NY are really IT.https://twitter.com/SkipMade/status/1487477103398432776\u00a0\u2026— \u2728luna (she/her) \u2728 (@\u2728luna (she/her) \u2728) 1643570535
in New York we always leave the jacket open so people can see the fit lmaohttps://twitter.com/skipmade/status/1487477103398432776\u00a0\u2026— kiki (@kiki) 1643561453
16 degrees still gotta show the fithttps://twitter.com/skipmade/status/1487477103398432776\u00a0\u2026— Stephan\u2614\ufe0f (@Stephan\u2614\ufe0f) 1643556918
Not him advising everyone to stay home and be safe while he out and about https://twitter.com/SkipMade/status/1487477103398432776\u00a0\u2026— Mary thee Pony (@Mary thee Pony) 1643567910
One thing a person from NY gonna do is let you know they from NY as much as possible. They also gonna let you know how they do it in NY.https://twitter.com/skipmade/status/1487477103398432776\u00a0\u2026— Chan (@Chan) 1643555142
He really said \u201cy\u2019all stay safe out here..not me doe, imma chill\u201d https://twitter.com/SkipMade/status/1487477103398432776\u00a0\u2026— balsamic vineGUH (@balsamic vineGUH) 1643516840
he said i advise YA to stay safe, not me though xxhttps://twitter.com/SkipMade/status/1487477103398432776\u00a0\u2026— yelling (@yelling) 1643508331
When he toasted his coffee to the camera I was done pic.twitter.com/hmS0xQbOeq— \ud83d\udc99\ud83e\udd82Scorpiogirl2\ud83e\udd82\ud83d\udc99 (@\ud83d\udc99\ud83e\udd82Scorpiogirl2\ud83e\udd82\ud83d\udc99) 1643563950
the look off into the horizon + toast combo is hilarious pic.twitter.com/ZKUO2vjWH0— leslieeee\ud83e\uddcb (@leslieeee\ud83e\uddcb) 1643523707
New Yorkers be telling other New Yorkers \u201cI\u2019m from New York City\u201d while still living in New York City— \ud835\udc7b (@\ud835\udc7b) 1643500748
This gave me the New York serotonin I needed.https://twitter.com/SkipMade/status/1487477103398432776\u00a0\u2026— choji akimunchi (@choji akimunchi) 1643562997
The toast into the horizon https://twitter.com/skipmade/status/1487477103398432776\u00a0\u2026— ICHIBAN BABY (@ICHIBAN BABY) 1643553770
Man just living. Lmfao. I love it.https://twitter.com/skipmade/status/1487477103398432776\u00a0\u2026— kris (@kris) 1643558409
I hope he\u2019s having a good dayhttps://twitter.com/skipmade/status/1487477103398432776\u00a0\u2026— E. (@E.) 1643491194
