Newsmax host branded 'scumbag' for mocking cancer sufferer's headwear

Greg Kelly had some fashion advice for Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) as he goes through lymphoma treatment.

On Kelly’s Newsmax show Greg Kelly Reports the 54-year-old criticized Raskin for wearing a head covering during a congressional hearing for Twitter, calling it “inappropriate and weird.”

Raskin, 60, appeared in the House on Wednesday to speak about Twitter and censorship of Republicans sporting a blue bandana over his head.

The Democrat has been undergoing chemoimmunotherapy treatment after being diagnosed with diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

“Jamie Raskin is suffering, he’s being treated for cancer,” Kelly started. “We want him to get better, absolutely.”

“I also think he should get a hat,” Kelly said. “Looks like a durag or a bandana. it’s totally inappropriate and weird for him to be wearing that.”

On Twitter, people harshly criticized Kelly, calling him "nasty," "insensitive," and "disgusting."

"These people are disgusting!" a Twitter user wrote.

Matthew tweeted, "Greg's an expert on being inappropriate and weird."

"How nice of Newsmax to make fun of someone going through cancer. This is how the Republicans view a well ordered society. Where is the outrage from the evangelicals? Is this what Jesus would do? Emulating trump is a great idea, said no one," Andi tweeted.

