Nick Fuentes is apparently incapable of having a meal without causing a stir.

Just days after the white nationalist’s controversial dinner with Donald Trump, he allegedly got himself into a food fight at a fast food restaurant.

The proud Holocaust denier was filmed hurling his drink at fellow customers in a LA branch of In-N-Out Burger, according to TMZwhich obtained footage of the incident.

Eyewitnesses told the site that he was eating with a friend when a couple approached the pair, sparking a heated dispute.

It’s unclear what the group were rowing about, but the unidentified man and woman got so riled up that they flung ketchup-filled paper cups at Fuentes.

They then turned to walk out when the former YouTuber lashed out, throwing his drink at them. Except he missed the mark, like he does on everything, really.

A second clip showed Fuentes leaving the restaurant as fellow diners jeered.

“It is Nick Fuentes,” a voice can be heard saying. “He pretended that it wasn’t him, but it’s really him! What the f***.”

They then added, for good measure: “F*** Nick Fuentes, you racist.”

Trump has been fiercely condemned for dining with the antisemitic commentator at his Mar-A-Lago resort on 22 November.

The ex-president has claimed that the encounter at his Palm Beach pad was inadvertent, but few are convinced, with Mike Pence calling for an apology from his former boss.

"President Trump was wrong to give a white nationalist, an antisemite and a Holocaust denier a seat at the table, and I think he should apologise," Pence said in a televised interview with NewsNation.

While president, Trump was broadly criticised for not explicitly condemning white nationalists whose August 2017 rally on a college campus in Charlottesville, Virginia, provoked violence with counter-protesters, one of whom was killed.

"You also had people that were very fine people on both sides," Trump said at the time.

Fuentes attended the dinner with Kanye West – or Ye, as he’s now legally known – who has also been denounced for appalling antisemitic displays.

The disgraced hip-hop star is rumoured to be working with the extreme right-winger on his own bid for the US presidency in 2024.

Ye’s candidacy looks set to be as successful as Fuentes’s attempts to eat out in peace.

