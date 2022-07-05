Twitter users are having a field day with a now-deleted tweet from former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley where the politician incorrectly added numbers together.

This past weekend, Haley, 50, tweeted criticizing President Joe Biden for inflation and attached a graphic showing Americans how much it cost to celebrate Fourth of July weekend.

"Remember last summer when Biden bragged about a $0.16 savings on your July 4th cookout? Well, this is what you're spending on this 4th of July... #Bidenflation", Haley's deleted tweet read.

The attached graphic adding 15.6% + 13.2% + 11.9% + 9.6% + 8.7% + 8.2% to get 67.2%.

However many people noted that Haley's numbers did not add up.

Seemingly, Haley added together the percentages rather than taking the percentage of each new number and adding those up.

In response, people called out the former United Nations ambassador for the math mistake especially given Haley graduated from Clemson University with a bachelor's degree in accounting.





"I got 50% on the midterm and 50% on the final, so I should have 100% in the class #nikkihaleymath," Stefan tweeted.

"So, if I work for Nikki Haley, I deserve a 67 % inflation pay increase?" Richard wrote.

Rumors have swirled this year that Haley will run for president in 2024. Haley has been named alongside other notable GOP people like Ron DeSantis and Mike Pence as potential presidential nominees.

This is not the first time Haley has tweeted a piece of inaccurate information. Last year, Haley tweeted that George Washington oversaw the creation of the Constitution as president. People reminded Haley that Washington was made president after the Constitution was written.

