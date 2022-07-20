A nurse has gone viral after she defended herself against trolls for calling her scrubs "inappropriate" because the clothing hugs her figure.

Erika Diaz (@_erikamdiaz) posted a video standing in front of the camera as she sported her scrubs which accentuate her figure and while posing for the clip she quoted the typical reaction she receives when wearing her scrubs.

"Why do you wear scrubs like that it's inappropriate," the on-screen text reads.



The video then shows how scrubs are advertised on social media, as Diaz demonstrated how the medical uniform fits differently for different body types and why hers is so form-fitted.

“Some people just have an issue with my body not my scrubs and it shows," the 22-year-old wrote in the caption.

In the comments section, Diaz detailed that she is 5’2” and 107 lbs and explained: "I'm short and little, y’all can say my body is fake all y’all want it’s not ask my back problems.

"I literally work 2 jobs, volunteer and I am still studying I'm devoting my life to the improvement of others and anyone's opinions are irrelevant," the nurse added.





@_erikamdiaz some people just have an issue with my body not my scrubs and it shows

Since posting a video wearing her scrubs fit, Diaz's video has received 12.9m views, 1.1m likes, along with thousands of comments from people who weighed in to give their opinion on the work uniform.

Some people questioned whether Diaz was comfortable in the scrubs.

One person wrote: "The uniform should allow mobility."



"No hate at all, wear whatcha wear, but I thought scrubs had to be loose like for safety?" another person asked. "So you can change quickly if you get something on them?"

Someone else added: ""Not inappropriate at [all]. It just looks uncomfortable and that’s only speaking from my experience of it happening to me."

"It doesn’t look inappropriate just odd. Nurses usually wear loose scrubs to be comfortable," a fourth person commented.

Meanwhile, others defended Diaz and said that it isn't inappropriate because that's how her body fits the clothes and her body is covered.



One person wrote: "She can't help it that she's snatched, let a fine woman live."



"Can't change what you have, doesn't make it inappropriate," another person said.

Someone else added: “Y’all wouldn’t have a problem with it if she had A cups."

"Everyone has a different body type and clothes can fit differently for everyone so it’s not anyone's place to judge her wearing normal scrubs," a fourth person replied.

