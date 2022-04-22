A woman who says she is in the top 0.01 per cent of OnlyFans earners revealed the most disgusting fan request she’s ever received.



Bonnie Locket, 33, who makes a hefty £150,000 per month on the adult content platform, appeared on The British Entrepreneur podcast to chat about her success.

The host, Jon Joseph Bourgerie, asked her about some of the weird spects of the job, including the most bizarre thing she’s ever been asked to do.

“S**t in a bucket,” she said with hesitation.

Locket explained that she didn’t actually go through with it, but it’s not for the reason you may think.

Although the customer was happy to pay the $1000 fee that she would charge for that kind of video content, it was called off after a “dispute” over who would be responsible for paying for the bucket.

Following that cheerful bit of information, Bourgerie asked what was the weirdest thing she’s been asked to do on OnlyFans, to which Locket said it was a situation on “webcam”.

“So this guy is really into like food - I think it’s called sploshing, I don’t know, I’ve not really done a lot of it.

“But anyway, he wanted me to… tip this can of beans over my head. Right, and I mean I was getting paid $5.99 a minute at this point, and so I was like ‘f**k it, I’ll do it,” she said.

She then said she was pouring the beans on her head, and now she’s covered in beans. But then something didn’t go as planned - her internet stopped working.

“It cut off, and I went, ‘no you’re f***ing kidding me,’” she said.

After anxiously reconnecting, Locket had to wait for the subscriber to call her back - and he never did.

This left her sitting there covered in beans. They also had only been on the call for less than a minute, which essentially means it was all for a few quid.

Fortunately, it wasn’t too much of a loss for Bonnie, who has grown to be prominent and successful on OnlyFans and with ventures in singing and modelling.

Elsewhere, 27-year-old Emilie Rae is a creator on OnlyFans who also divulged a strange request she received.

One of her subscribers asked for a photo of her with a plaster on her nose as part of the “damsel in distress” fetish.

“He buys fake casts and neck braces for me which I then wear”, she told Indy100. “He likes receiving photos of me doing ‘everyday’ things in them: looking injured and helpless, ready for him to rescue me. It could be anything – plaster on my nose, for example!”

