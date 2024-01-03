OnlyFans creator falls pregnant as 'it all caught up with her'

OnlyFans creator Tasha Paige has turned to TikTok to announce some big news: she's pregnant.

In the clip viewed more than 300,000 times, the 23-year-old from Australia waved a positive pregnancy test in the clip viewed more than 300,000 times and said: "I'm pregnant, Happy New Year!"

"It all caught up with me," she continued. "That's why my breasts have been so sore and growing. Everything makes sense now."

In a separate clip, she suggested that people online spotted it before she did.

"The pregnancy boobs are well and truly here, they are so sensitive. I even had a few people on my site ask me if I was pregnant because my boobs were growing," she explained. "It makes so much sense because I've been going to the gym and I've felt so weak."

It didn't take long for fans to congratulate her on the surprise news, with one writing: "Sending you love and support, whatever you decide."

Another added: "I'm ready to be a TikTok aunt tbh."

A third wrote: "Remember it’s up to you what you do and you will be supported no matter your choice we love you."

Meanwhile, one fan was lost for words. "Giiirrrrlllllll omgggggggg this is wild," they commented.

@anothertashapaige baby on board, update w be on @Tasha Paige





It comes after the creator experienced a financial shock late last year when she received a staggering tax bill of $86,000.

"So I finally did my tax and I finally spoke to my accountant about everything and my tax bill is just shy of $90,000," she candidly shared in a clip.

"I have to pay the ATO $90,000 – specifically $86,000 but I feel like it may as well be $90,000," she continued, before jokingly suggesting she will solve it by crying.

"Moment of silence please for my bank account," she added.



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.