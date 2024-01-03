OnlyFans model sparks controversy in Ikea after being banned from the Louvre

An OnlyFans creator has sparked backlash online for a controversial move in a local Ikea.

Former nurse Iris Hsieh took to her X/Twitter page with a snippet of her sitting on one of the store's display beds. In a random turn of events, she proceeds to remove her underwear before using it as a hair bobble and throwing up peace signs.

The brief clip captioned 'Does it look good tied up?' has since been viewed over 140,000 times and flooded with comments from fellow social media users.

Many people were left fawning over the content creator, with one bizarre comment reading: "Why can’t I get this benefit when I go to IKEA?"

Another called her actions in the clip "so bold".

Meanwhile, a third responded to her question saying: "Long flowing hair looks better."





It comes after the Taiwanese model claimed she was barred from the Louvre in Paris in 2022.

"[My] first time seeing the Louvre Museum. [I] could only take three pictures in the beautiful bra top that I just bought as local police approached me and 'got concerned'," Hsieh wrote on Instagram, before later covering up with her black coat.









The post caused a stir in her comments, with some suggesting she was wrong for pulling the stunt.

One person asked: "How can you wear that for that occasion," while another told her it was "basic common sense" when visiting tourist attractions.

Inevitably, fans of the star weren't far behind, with one saying: "The police don’t understand the goddess’s beauty."

