Who doesn't love a good optical illusion?

Whether they are paintings or weird camera angles they are endlessly fascinating but no matter how bewildering they are, they all have at least one thing in common: you have to keep your eyes open to see them.

However, a new optical illusion, which has been created by TikTok user @rishi.draws requires you to close your eyes. Yes, you read that correctly, you need to have your eyes closed to see the optical illusion.

Allow us...or should we say Rishi to explain.

In the TikTok, which has been viewed a staggering 14 million times on the app alone, Rishi begins to draw the portrait which you can see quite quickly is of Eleven from Netflix's Stranger Things but the colours are all distorted.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Rishi then explains that the viewers need to stare at a dot in the middle of Eleven's head for 30 seconds then close your eyes. "Just keep staring at it, you can blink but just keep looking at it," he adds.

He continues by instructing the viewers then when after the 30 seconds is up that they need to close their eyes and tilt their head up slightly "preferably towards a bright light source and then after about 8 seconds you should start to see the image appear."

Give it a go and with any luck you should start to see a full-colour image of Eleven appear right before your eyes, albeit with them closed.





If you've done it correctly you'll probably be amazed as some of the people in Rishi's comments.

One person wrote: "Wow - that was way cooler than I expected."

Another added: "I WAS LIKE NAHH I DON'T SEE IT AND THEN SHE WAS RIGHT THERE LOOKING AT ME BRUH."

A third worringly said: "Help it won’t go awayyyy."

Even Netflix replied with a worried emoji.

Give it a go and let us know if you could see the image.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.