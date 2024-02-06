What is OTK? The streaming group that Amouranth is willing to pay to join

The streaming landscape is changing faster than ever in 2024, and one name getting talked about an awful lot is OTK.

The streaming organisation had its biggest year yet in 2023 and the likes of Amouranth are looking to join this year.

But what exactly is it?

OTK, which stands for One True King, is one of the most popular streaming organisations working on Twitch.

Their members are known for its gaming content, and was formed back in 2021 in Austin, Texas.

Twitch streamers like Asmongold, Mizkif and Esfand are part of OTK, while the organisation also announced earlier this month that streamer Will Neff has joined them too.

The news that they were welcoming Neff, who has more than 470,000 followers on Twitch, was announced at the OTK Shareholders Meeting recently.

The group has risen in popularity hugely over the past 12 months, with 2023 seeing them bring in more than 147.6 million hours watched.

They’ve become so popular, in fact, that even huge names like Amouranth want to join them – and she’s even willing to pay.

Amouranth is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch and also one of the most popular creators on OnlyFans. In fact, posting a screengrab to Twitter/X earlier this year, the 30-year-old revealed that she was in the “top 0.01 per cent of all creators” on the platform.

This, according to figures displayed on the page, translates to a staggering $57 million – almost £45 million – in earnings.

She’s now revealed that she wants to invest some of her money into OTK.

After seeing the announcement that Will Neff was joining them, she enquired on Twitter: “How much is it to buy 10 per cent of OTK at your last valuation or a spot on the roster?”

Amouranth also tagged co-owners Mizkif and Esfand in the post, but it looks like they haven’t responded just yet.

With streamers like Amouranth looking to join the collective, things are looking bright for OTK in 2024.

