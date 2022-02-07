Since its release on Disney+ and Hulu, Pam & Tommy has garnered a ton of attention online.
There have been plenty of people on TikTok posting in-depth explainers detailing the famed romance of Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. To that same end, many have made sure to praise the incredible performances of Lily James and Sebastian Stan who play the couple in the new series.
With the first few episodes now available to stream, however, there’s a new topic on everyone's minds: a talking penis.
In episode two, Tommy has a prolonged conversation with his genitals, and to the surprise of viewers—it answers back.
The prolonged conversation was heavily inspired by a passage in Tommy Lee’s autobiography Tommyland, in which the musician and his penis are shown to have a sort of “heart-to-heart” while he’s high on ecstasy.
According to GQ UK, the scene was filmed using a puppet-like animatronic penis that was made from an actual cast of Sebastian Stan’s penis.
“It was made from silicone and involved lifecasting Sebastian so that we could then sculpt the appropriate size and blend points,” special effects makeup artist Jason Collins told the outlet.
“Once we were done sculpting, another mold was made and we cast it from a plasticised silicone. The silicone is medical grade and gives the appendage a life-like fleshy quality.”
Needless to say, the scene was a memorable watch for many unsuspecting fans.
Therapist: There\u2019s no such thing as talking penis\n\nPam and Tommy Episode 2: You wanna bet? \n\n#PamAndTommypic.twitter.com/5OUGOsMUIr— Ruth Tedstone-Woods (@Ruth Tedstone-Woods) 1643842234
when you\u2019re just trying to enjoy your meal and then get to the talking penis scene in pam and tommypic.twitter.com/1poACuY4Nh— \u2726 jenny \u2726 (@\u2726 jenny \u2726) 1644034901
Im watching Pam & Tommy right now and I was not expecting to see a scene of a fully exposed talking penispic.twitter.com/pUSCszkZLx— Marc Spector\ud83c\udf19 (cori) (@Marc Spector\ud83c\udf19 (cori)) 1643832475
You're telling me Disney+ abandoned the Lizzie Maguire reboot because it involved sex but they've gone and paid someone to play the voice of Tommy Lee's penis in Pam & Tommy.pic.twitter.com/QW6Hz8f8uk— SHANE REACTION (@SHANE REACTION) 1643837241
Definitely didn\u2019t think I\u2019d be seeing a full-frontal CGI talking penis when I subscribed to Disney+ but here we are #PamAndTommy— Kelsey (@Kelsey) 1643965950
There's a talking penis in #PamAndTommy episode 2.pic.twitter.com/S9HpCwsUdz— Nerd Hag Reviews (@Nerd Hag Reviews) 1643843299
