Since its release on Disney+ and Hulu, Pam & Tommy has garnered a ton of attention online.

There have been plenty of people on TikTok posting in-depth explainers detailing the famed romance of Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. To that same end, many have made sure to praise the incredible performances of Lily James and Sebastian Stan who play the couple in the new series.

With the first few episodes now available to stream, however, there’s a new topic on everyone's minds: a talking penis.



In episode two, Tommy has a prolonged conversation with his genitals, and to the surprise of viewers—it answers back.

The prolonged conversation was heavily inspired by a passage in Tommy Lee’s autobiography Tommyland, in which the musician and his penis are shown to have a sort of “heart-to-heart” while he’s high on ecstasy.

According to GQ UK, the scene was filmed using a puppet-like animatronic penis that was made from an actual cast of Sebastian Stan’s penis.

“It was made from silicone and involved lifecasting Sebastian so that we could then sculpt the appropriate size and blend points,” special effects makeup artist Jason Collins told the outlet.

“Once we were done sculpting, another mold was made and we cast it from a plasticised silicone. The silicone is medical grade and gives the appendage a life-like fleshy quality.”

Needless to say, the scene was a memorable watch for many unsuspecting fans.

