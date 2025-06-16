School sparks debate for limiting parents to ‘one clap each’ at graduation

Milestones in a child’s life, particularly graduations, are typically marked with proud cheers and raucous applause. But one school has sparked widespread debate, and no small amount of bemusement online, after reportedly instructing parents to limit themselves to just "one clap each" during the ceremony — a rule some on TikTok have cheekily dubbed the "clap tax".

The viral clip from Angelica Pueblas (@angelicapueblas1) — which has amassed over five million views — captures a primary school graduation, where family members gather to watch their children cross the stage.

But as each name is called and pupils make their way forward, the usual roar of applause is replaced by something far more subdued: a solitary clap from each attendee, and nothing more.

Some TikTok users wondered how the parents managed to keep a straight face, while others didn’t hold back, branding the whole scene as simply “sad”.

"This is sad. Some elementary principals need to go somewhere else. An elementary school is supposed to be fun and vibrant," they wrote.

Another came up with a more sensible approach: "Surely it's better to say just wait until the end and then do a big clap for everyone. This is just weird and annoying."

Meanwhile, a third suggested it was a common practice, claiming her daughter's school was limited to two claps.





@angelicapueblas1 What the helly #fyp





While it may appear strange at first glance, some people offered their takes on why the seemingly bizarre rule is in place.

"After attending ceremonies for years, I understand why they do it," one suggested. "Not every kid has a village at home, some of their family can’t attend, and then you have big families cheer and never fail. There’s one kid that has no one, and it’s dead silent for them. I have made it so that if there’s a kid that gets no “wooo” I make that noise for them EVEN when I have no clue who they are! It’s tough out there for the little ones."

Another reiterated the sentiment, writing: "It’s because some ppl don’t get as many claps as others. They don’t want anyone to have more claps, and another student gets barely any. This is why, at the end, they let you clap for EVERYONE."

