Fashion influencer and model Caroline Daur went from sharing her outfit-of-the-day to showing off her swollen black-and-blue eye on TikTok last week - right as the model was scheduled to attend Paris fashion week.

The 26-year-old German fashion influencer was going for a run when she ran full-forced into a pole. Daur shared her story on her TikTok saying she was "lost in thought" before she found herself knocked onto the ground covered in blood.

In a particularly gruesome video, Daur shared with her followers the aftermath of her injury, indeed covered in blood, and rocking a very swollen black eye.

The fashion influencer and model said she spent six hours in the hospital and needed some stitches on her face.

@carodaur Never have I ever: Ran into a pole at full speed 🙋🏼‍♀️

But Daur did not let her injury keep her from experiencing Paris fashion week. Sunglasses became a staple of Daur's wardrobe as she continued to share photos of herself in the latest fashion trends.

The model also poked fun at herself for the mistake. She compared photos of her face to Quasimodo from The Hunchback of Notre Dame and captioned an Instagram photo, "very carefully taking steps these days..".

Daur is also sharing her recovery experience on her social media.





Daur rose to prominence after starting her fashion blog in 2014. The 26-year-old has worked with notable fashion brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, and Fendi.

Paris fashion week was held from February 28 to March 8, several notable outfits and incidents, such as Daur's accident, have spawned online memes and stories, like Kim Kardashian struggling to walk in a head-to-toe tape out.

