Kim Kardashian’s latest ensemble for the Balenciaga Paris Winter 2022 collection was a showstopper.



She wore a tight bodysuit, high-heeled boots, and a handbag that were all covered with the brand’s logo fashioned to look like bright yellow hazard tape.

However, recent footage has surfaced that showed the reality TV star and mogul appearing to have problems walking in the outfit.

On Monday, Twitter account @mattexbardi took to the platform to share the video.

“The walk. Kim was struggling,” the video’s caption read as it showed Kardashian, adorned in the taped outfit and black sunglasses.

She was also walking with bodyguards, and other members of her team as a photographer snapped photos of her in motion backstage at the show.

People on Twitter were quick to poke fun at the fashion.

Old tweets of Kanye West talking about why he had to “dress” Kardashian were also reshared.



Some people said that there were probably multiple choices of tape colour for her to choose, but she had to be bold:

Someone was reminded of millennial fashion trends...

One person assumed her outfit had been sabotaged:

Check out some of the other reactions below:















Over the past year, Kardashian has worked very closely with Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia and has worn other daring outfits such as the full-body black suit that covered her whole face at the 2021 Met Gala.

Kardashian also donned a hot pink catsuit with a large ruffled cloak when she made her Saturday Night Light debut in October 2021.

And when the brand revealed its summer 2022 campaign last month, she became the new face for the brand alongside Justin Bieber and French actress Isabelle Huppert.

