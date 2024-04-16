Australian influencer deletes 'inappropriate' tribute to Bondi junction victims

An Australian influencer has deleted a recent post after social media users criticised her for doing an outfit check straight after saying a tribute to the Westfield Bondi Junction victims.

Patricia Lyden from Double Bay, Sydney is a former legal aid solicitor who goes by PattiPinkCake has gained a following online for posting her daily outfits of the day (OOTD).

On Monday, Patti shared a video where she paid tribute to the victims who were murdered and injured during the stabbing attack on Saturday in Westfield Bondi Junction.

"Sydney and Australia suffered an unspeakable tragedy on the weekend on Saturday at Bondi Junction," Patti began.

"My sincerest condolences and sympathies to the family and friends of those who lost their lives and my wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured. I know that's going to take years both physically and mentally."

She then abruptly shifted the topic to the details of the outfit she was wearing.

"Now I do have to go out and I have chosen this to wear," Patti said.

"It's the great Max Mara trans-seasonal jacket, I don't know what I would do without it, it's wonderful. Ralph Lauren teddy bear t-shirt - something happy.

"Looks like I am going on safari but I'm probably only going to Woolworths and that can be a safari in itself. So, have a great day and I'll see you soon."

In response, social media users described the since-deleted post as "inappropriate" for not considering the victim's feelings and Patti's video even made it onto the Accidental Partridge account page on X, formerly Twitter.

















At the time of writing, Patti has not responded to the backlash from her original video that has since been deleted.

