People on social media platforms don't always want to see promotional content or other advertisements on their feeds.

So they opt for browser-blocking extensions like AdBlock.

Adblock was developed in 2009 by Michael Gundlach and allows users to block elements from being displayed on their screens.

It's also free to download and use and can be added to Google Chrome, Apple Safari, Firefox, Opera, and Microsoft Edge browsers.

But now, it seems that users on Twitter who use AdBlock are being bombarded with ads on the platform - and they're not pleased.

One person wrote: "My AdBlock used to block all of Twitter's ads, but they've been getting through on my feed the last few days. I'm peeved."

"WHY am I seeing ads on my Twitter [when] I have adblock[?]" another added.

A third wrote: "AdBlock Plus stopped working for Twitter this morning and Jesus, do you all use this site with this many ads all the time?"

A fourth person who asked for other plugin suggestions to prevent the number of ads that pop up added: "Man, Twitter putting an advertisement in my timeline every 3 tweets is getting really old really quick. Yikes. My AdBlock doesn't seem to be stopping it. Anyone have better luck with a different program/plugin?"

Someone else contemplating leaving Twitter altogether if AdBlock won't work said: "Adblock Plus not working on Twitter may be the thing that finally motivates me to leave this hellsite."

The debacle around advertising doesn't stop here.

Earlier this week, Musk went on a rant, accusing Apple of trying to "withhold Twitter from its App Store" and reducing advertisements on Twitter.

"Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won't tell us why," the tech billionaire now-Twitter owner tweeted Monday (28 November).

But now the beef between the two seems to be squashed.

Musk said he met with Apple founder Tim Cook on Wednesday (30 November) and had toured Apple headquarters in Cupertino, CA.

After their chat, Musk said that "Tim was clear that Apple never considered" removing Twitter from the App Store.

Indy100 reached out to AdBlock and Twitter for comment via email.

