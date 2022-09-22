Animal organisation PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has come up with an innovative way to stop men from eating meat – including going on a sex strike.

The German branch of PETA cited research from the scientific journal Plos One, which suggested men cause 41 per cent more pollution than women because they devour more meat.

The organisation said that such "toxic masculinity" is killing the planet and should be tackled with chastity "for all meat-eating men" – along with a ban on having children, according to The Telegraph. It claimed that every child not born would save 58.6 tonnes of CO2 a year.

Women must "go on sex strike to save the world", PETA said.

"We all know them, the suburban fathers with beer bottles and barbecue tongs sizzling 70 cent sausages on their 700 euro grill," Daniel Cox of PETA Germany said. "The courgette added by the visitor is eyed with suspicion and only reluctantly tolerated," he said before urging German men to turn vegan.



PETA has also called for "a hefty meat tax of 41 per cent" for men.

"The fact that Germany's 'grill masters' believe they have to prove their masculinity to themselves and their fellow species through their consumption of meat is not only to the detriment of the animals, however.

"Now there is scientific proof that toxic masculinity also harms the climate. Therefore, a hefty meat tax of 41 per cent for men would be appropriate.

Cox added, "a ban on sex or procreation for all meat-eating men would also be purposeful in this context."

