An image of a woman working while taking care of her newborn has horrified people online.

The photo has circulated on many social media platforms, including the antiwork Reddit forum.

The Reddit user who posted the image said that they first found it on Facebook.

“The other day, I was in BP and I saw this lady. She was the cashier. And she was taking care of her baby so patiently, so well, and so lovingly. All while working,” read the caption of the person who first posted the photo.

She added that the woman was still able to do her job well and “quick” despite having her child with her.

“Some may scrunch their faces in meaningless annoyance, some may judge. But me, being the mom that I am, saw hope, inspiration, and motivation. But more than anything, a LOVING mom willing to sacrifice,” the original poster continued.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter









The caption concluded by saying they had asked permission to take the photo as they wanted to have it for “motivation for other moms” and “she deserves recognition.”

In the image, you can see the woman working the cashier while carrying the child who has a baby bottle with them.

In the comments, people found the image anything but motivating, and instead deeply infuriating.

Many took issue with the fact that the woman was forced to work despite her circumstances.

“I feel so bad for that woman. I can’t imagine how hard her life must be,” wrote one person.

People also pointed out the toxicity of work culture.

“Nothing says motivational like framing the failures of capitalism as a feel good story. Hope the employee doesn't get in trouble as this spreads,” remarked a Reddit user.

Others called out the poster for taking a picture of the woman in the first place and referring to it as “motivation.”

One argued, “This isn’t motivation. This is not being paid enough to afford child care.”

“I also wanted to add the end kills me. “Taking a picture for motivation to other moms” This should not be a flex, or the norm,” read a follow up comment from the person who shared the image on Reddit.

“America is fu***,” one user plainly wrote.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.