Woman sparks debate for listing 28 places she will not go to on a first date

A woman has gone viral for compiling a long list of different venues she refuses to go to on a first date.

The post was first shared on Facebook and has since found its way onto Twitter/X, and people have a lot to say about it.

“Here is a list of places women absolutely refused to go on a first date,” the post says, before acknowledging other women who added their suggestions to the record.

“Thank you to the ladies who reached out to help me on my list.”

Some of the prohibited spots include any fast food chain, coffee dates, ice cream dates, and even a bar just for drinks.

Here is the full list of places that are a no-go according to the post:

Cheesecake Factory Applebee’s Chili’s Chipotle Olive Garden The Movies Your House Any fast food chain Buffalo Wild Wings Wingstop Red Lobster A buffet iHOP Denny’s The gym Church Starbucks Coffee date Ice cream date Family function Movie night at home Somewhere that requires a long drive Bowling Nightclub Hookah bar A bar for just drinks Waffle House Sports event





A repost on Twitter of the list has received over 18m views and 63,000 likes.

It quickly sparked reactions from people who criticised the list, while others gave alternative suggestions that didn't appear on it.













While other women also weren't a fan of the list either.













Elsewhere, an influencer says she demands to see men's bank info on a first date.



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.