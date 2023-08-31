Each of us has our own expectations when it comes to dating, and one influencer has caused a stir by revealing she asks men for their bank account information on the first date.

Sofia Franklyn, host of the podcast Sofia with an F, confessed. in a recent episode, where she explained how she only wants to date a "wealthy guy."

“I’m not joking, I’ve asked the last three dudes I’ve dated for their bank account info on the first date,” Franklyn said in the clip posted to TikTok.

“I don’t judge people’s actions, I look at the intention behind it,” podcast guest Leo Skepi replied and then asked: “So, why do you ask for that?”





“Because I only want to date a wealthy guy that has money,” Franklyn replied.

Skepi said in response: "Valid, so you're getting straight to the point."

"I think, you know, I have a job. I’m very successful. So I think I have every f*cking right to be like, ‘Hi, are we on the same level, or am I wasting my time?”

For the caption, Franklyn added: "I think im just being efficient?"

The clip has since gone viral on TikTok, with 985,000 views, and thousands of comments from people who disagreed with Franklyn's take.

One person said: "Podcast equipment needs to be less accessible."

"Even if I had 100 mil, if someone asked me that I’d be gone within 5 seconds," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Not sure love comes in the form of a dollar bill but at least ur straightforward."

"Does love and genuine connection just not exist anymore?" a fourth person commented.

