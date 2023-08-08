Kyle Gordon confirms release date for the full Planet of the Bass song

The parody song-turned-viral sensation ‘Planet of the Bass’ by the comedian Kyle Gordon is finally being released in full and fans are excited.

Gordon’s track went viral after a 50-second snippet of the song in a TikTok caught people’s attention thanks to its catchy and hilarious Eurodance influence.

The parody track took its inspiration from the 90s style of pop music by acts such as La Bouche and Aqua and has been viewed over 7.2 million times on TikTok.

Now, fans of the TikTok video will be pleased to know they are being treated to a full-length version of the song, due to be released on Tuesday 15 August.

The comedian made the announcement in an X post, writing: “Full song make a release next week - Aug 15!”

Alongside the tweet, Gordon also shared a new video for the track that features a different female vocalist from the original viral video, replacing the person playing Ms. Biljana Electronica with the TikToker Sabrina Brier.

Ahead of the release of the full track, people were obsessed with Gordon’s commitment to the Eurodance bit.

One fan wrote: “A different person in every video like he truly understands the essence of Eurodance I’m tearing up.”

Another said” “He’s actually doing the bit of having a different girl in each video he posts just like the 90s Eurodance videos he's parodying, this rules.”

Someone else argued: “Original girl is still best but this is a wise choice.”

A pre-save link for the song on Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Deezer and Amazon is available here.

