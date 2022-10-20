A political question on today's (20 October) episode of Pointless seemed to be perfectly timed, given Liz Truss resigned as prime minister after less than two months in office.

In a clip from the BBC quiz show, the category was called "politicians and their periods of office," and the contestants were asked about "British Prime Ministers who served for two years or longer."

Today's Pointless question had viewers flocking to social media to express how funny the first question on the show was.

Sign upto our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

One person on Twitter wrote: "Oh, the irony! I know one name that didn't come up …"

"OF ALL THE DAYS..."

"This was just a question on Pointless," another added.

A third wrote: "Just shows that Liz Truss is never the answer."

Despite the interesting timing of the question, Lauren Laverne, the English DJ, television presenter, and model who presented her first episode of Pointless today, tweeted that the show was 'pre-recorded'.

"My first category on #Pointless: British PMs and how long they lasted. Just to flag, we pre-recorded the programme."

On Thursday, Truss spoke outside Downing Street to announce her departure from the role after a chaotic short term, which saw the economy's nosedive and the departure of her Chancellor of the Exchequer and Home Secretary.

The former PM told the nation that she recognised, she "cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party."

She also said there would be a new leader of the Conservative party by the end of next week.

Not too long after Truss announced her resignation, former Pointless presenterRichard Osman, a former Pointless presenter made a hilarious joke about resignations.

"No one used to resign until I resigned from 'Pointless.' Now they're all at it. I think I made it cool," Osman tweeted.

The presenter and author quit the show earlier this year, with the airing of his final episodes last month.

Truss was in office for 44 days which made her the shortest-serving PM in UK history.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.