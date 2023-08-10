New Pokémon Wiglett toy raises eyebrows for obvious reasons

Pokémon has raised eyebrows and left people in hysterics with the design of the new Wiglett soft toy and it’s easy to see why.

In the Pokémon world, Wiglett was announced as a new convergent species related to Diglett for the 2022 Pokémon Scarlet and Violet role-playing video games.

It is a type of Garden Eel Pokémon that, with its long cylindrical length, has led to some unfortunate comparisons with the release of a new plushie toy.

The Wiglett plushie is sold online by the Pokémon Center, but the long toy has caught the eye for all the wrong reasons as people have suggested it looks like a phallus.

The website explains, “this long Poké Plush version of the Garden Eel Pokémon is ready to stand tall as part of your plush collection, perched on your couch, coffee table, or bookshelf”.

It boasts a “bendable body” that is 10 ¼ inches in length and has drawn some hilarious feedback online.

One person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “Ok but who thought this was a good idea.”

Many others made similar points.









Someone else wrote: “So this Wiglett plush... It's certainly something!”





Others were much more NSFW with their commentary.

The hilarious plushie may have sparked some rather interesting comments, but despite that, it does seem to resemble the Pokémon character quite closely.

